2,000 displaced families to return to provinces

KABUL (TOLOnews): Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees officials said two thousand displaced people will be returned to their provinces in cooperation with the United Nations (UN).

Ahmad Ullah Hashemi, acting chief of the refugees’ department of Kabul, made the announcement.

“228 families are going this week on Wednesday, and we have plans to transfer 2,000 families to their provinces,” said Hashemi.

“We share lists of these displaced people with our provincial zones and after evaluations, $400 will be given to the needy and issues of housing, food aid and temporary shelter have been considered for them,” said Muhammad Arif Sadiqi, a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Meanwhile, some displaced people said they are worried about homelessness and unemployment.

“In Faryab, there is no work and there is high poverty–now they transfer us, but I don’t know what will happen,” said Fatana, a displaced person. They called for long-term support from aid agencies.

“We ask for long-term assistance, now they give us $200 dollars–half of that will be spent on the way, and a sack of flour and oil is not enough for us,” said Mohib Ulla, a displaced person.

According to statements by Repatriation and Refugees officials, currently more than three million internally displaced people have come to the capital because of war and draught.

