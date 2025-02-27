2,000 trucks transport goods between daily

TEHRAN (Amu TV): More than 2,000 trucks transport goods between Iran and Afghanistan each day, highlighting the need for streamlined visa issuance for drivers and traders, an Iranian trade official said.

Mohammad Omati, a member of the board of directors of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of diplomatic support for the country’s trade sector. “Foreign ministry representatives abroad should actively assist Iranian citizens and traders,” Omati said, according to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

He noted that Khorasan Razavi plays a critical role in Iran’s regional trade, with 80 percent of road transport to Central Asian countries conducted through transportation companies based in the province. More than 10,000 vehicles operate in the region’s international transport fleet.

According to Omati, trade between Iran and Afghanistan flows through three border crossings, while another crossing connects Iran with Turkmenistan. However, he expressed concern over challenges faced by drivers, saying consulates have struggled to effectively communicate with the transport sector.

Ahmad Zamanian, head of the Transport, Transit, and Border Affairs Commission at the Mashhad Chamber of Commerce, echoed these concerns, warning that abrupt changes in regulations create significant hurdles for truck drivers.

“One of the major problems in the transit sector is the enforcement of new laws and regulations without prior notice, which complicates operations for transporters,” Zamanian said.

He called on transport ministers from Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states to develop policies that stabilize cargo transport regulations and lower transit costs, easing the burden on the private sector.