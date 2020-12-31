2020 hard for masses, tough for all sectors of economy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt on Thursday said the 2020 was worst year in the country’s history which was very hard for masses and tough for almost all the sectors of the economy.

In a statement issued here, he said that masses faced unprecedented inflation, the industrial sector slowed down while the agriculture sector crumbled while the situation may not improve during the incoming year if the situation remained the same.

Shahid Rasheed said that the agriculture sector faced locust attacks, pandemic, climate change, untimely rains, onslaught of mafia and questionable policies which hit millions of farmers and stoked the food crisis.

He said that the promise of providing millions of jobs and other necessities remained unfulfilled while millions lost their jobs and businesses.

New records of inflation, food insecurity and high energy prices were made and masses were burdened by taxes while the elite enjoyed tax exemptions worth billions of rupees, the former president ICCI added.

He said that wheat, cotton and maize crops failed due to a host of reasons including the lethargy of the department to produce good seeds and failure to contain seed and fertilizer mafia.

The cotton crop was worst affected which is a record in many decades but no plan was made to bring improvement in the agriculture sector which is more important than the industrial sector, he added.

Shahid Rasheed noted that provinces have not agreed on a single wheat support price and many issues are awaiting resolution which indicates a tough year ahead during which the import of food worth will continue.