206,018 foreigners repatriated: KP govt

PESHAWAR (APP): The repatriation of illegal Afghans immigrants continued through Torkham border of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, and that 206,018 illegal immigrants repatriated since September 17, 2023.

KP Home Department spokesman told APP on Monday that a total of 16,530 families including 58,046 male, 45,192 female and 102,780 children were repatriated till November 12, 2023.

The mapping (identification) of 23,471 illegal Afghans in major cities were completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On November 12 last, 3,043 illegal foreigners were repatriated through Torkham border.

The Government has provided free transport services and other facilities to illegal immigrants during repatriation from Landi Kotal holding camp upto Torkham border in Khyber district.

Meanwhile, the Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has compiled data of illegal foreigners including Afghans residing in major cities of the province and sent it to the Ministry of Interior.

According to the report of the Home Department, as many as 22347 Afghans were still residing illegally in 32 districts of the province including 17832 in Peshawar, 1523 in Khyber, 1228 in Kohat, 607 in Lower Waziristan and others in Batagram, Tank, Torghar, Kohistan Swabi and Mansehra.

During the repatriation process some 149 illegal residents were also deported.