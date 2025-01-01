20pc Americans stand with Hamas, Palestinians: Naeemur Rehman

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that 20 per cent of the Americans stand with Hamas and Palestinians.

Expressing his thoughts, Rehman said, “The doctors have claimed that the children in Palestine had been martyred through target. Israel faced defeat on October 7. It is necessary to extend support to Hamas.”

“Israeli occupation of Palestine is not acceptable,” he said.

Rehman said, “We are having a strong connection with Kashmir, which has been occupied by India.”

Separately on Friday, Rehman said that the incumbent government was kowtowing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the farmers in Lahore, Rehman said, “The farmers should be provided with all the facilities. The wheat and rice are matters of national food security. The farmers should not be mistreated under the guise of the IMF programme.”

“We will fight for the sake of the farmers’ rights,” said Rehman.

Earlier on Thursday, Rehman said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation’s meeting with the judiciary was against the country’s sovereignty.

Expressing his thoughts, Rehman lamented the increasing price of the gas and electricity. Rehman took a swipe at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), saying, “Both the PPP and MQM-P had been imposed on Karachi.”

“There is a wheat crisis, as the price has not been announced yet,” said Rehman.