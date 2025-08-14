21 killed, five injured in Bajaur

F.P. Report

KHAR: As many as 21 people killed including children and women and injuring five others due to devastating cloudburst and lightning strike in Salarzai tehsil area of Bajaur district. Rescue teams, supported by local authorities and Frontier Corps, are working tirelessly to search for two missing individuals, on Friday. The incident occurred at around 12 am in the Jabrai area, where four houses were completely destroyed, and 26 people were reportedly trapped under the debris. Despite the challenging terrain and fast-flowing water, rescue teams managed to recover 19 bodies and provide medical assistance to the injured.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Shahid Ali, along with Assistant Commissioner Khar, Dr. Sadiq Ali, and District Emergency Officer Amjad Khan, oversaw the rescue operations. The rescue teams faced significant challenges due to blocked roads and fast-flowing water, but they successfully extracted people trapped under the debris. The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered by Maulana Abdul Rashid, while Provincial Assembly members, including Anwar Zeb Khan, Dr. Hamid Rahman, and Nisar Baz, visited the site and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The District Headquarter Hospital Khar received three injured individuals, two of whom were discharged after treatment, while one was referred to Peshawar due to serious injuries.

The government has assured support to the affected families and initiated relief operations. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in rain-related incidents in the province. The deceased individuals in Bajaur cloudburst identified as Mehrana Bibi, 5 years old, daughter of Muhammad Hassan, Maina Bibi, 10 years old, daughter of Umar Ali Khan, Nura, 4 years old, daughter of Umar Ali Khan, Imad Khan, 6 years old, son of Umar Ali Khan, Murad Saeed Khan, 1 year old, son of Umar Ali Khan, Shah Wali Khan, 43 years old, son of Muhammad Zarin Khan, a 23 years old woman daughter of Shah Wali Khan, 20 years old, daughter of Shah Wali Khan, 17 years old, daughter of Shah Wali Khan, wife of Noor Alam, 25 years old, Asma Bibi, 4 years old, daughter of Noor Alam, Qasim Khan, 2 years old, son of Noor Alam Khan. Moreover, wife of Saeedullah, 31 years old, Kochey Bibi, approximately 5 years old, daughter of Saeedullah, Shabana Bibi, 11 years old, daughter of Saeedullah, Warisha Bibi, 6 years old, daughter of Saeedullah, Talha Khan, 3 years old, son of Saeedullah, Aalisheh Bibi, 1 year old, daughter of Saeedullah, Newborn baby, child of Noor Alam Khan, daughter of Umar Ali Khan.