21 killed in Egypt mini bus crash

CAIRO (Agencies): At least 21 people have been killed when a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt’s Nile Delta region, the health ministry said.

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway on Saturday and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Dakahlia, according to security sources.

Dr Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, said three children were among the dead. Egyptian media outlets reported the accident was caused by a malfunctioning steering wheel, without elaborating. Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and driving rules flouted.