F.P. Report

QUETTA, PESHAWAR: Heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving 21 more dead and hundreds of others stranded in both provinces, disaster management authorities said. Relentless monsoon rains have pummeled the country and spelled disaster in towns, cities and villages alike.

The Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps have been aiding the civil administration in rescue and relief operations in the provinces. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Balochistan to visit the flood-affected areas of the province and review the rescue and relief operations in the province, the PML-N said on its Twitter account. He will visit Jhal Magsi where he will be accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo.

After Balochistan, he will also visit Punjab and Sindh. Balochistan in particular has seen uncharacteristically heavy rains during the monsoon season this year. In the last 24 hours, nine of a family drowned after they were swept away by the floods, the PDMA said in an update. According to Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, since June 1, rains have taken the lives of 124 people and damaged 10,000 houses in the province.

At a press conference , he revealed that floods damaged approximately 565 km of roads and 197,930-acre of agricultural land while 712 livestock also died. He said 17,500 people affected by heavy rains and flash floods were rescued while the federal and the provincial governments have announced Rs1 million compensation for the deceased. Section 144 has been enforced in the province and the citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel for 10 days, Uqaili added.

Meanwhile, the road link of Balochistan with Sindh was completely cut off after a bridge and a road connecting the two provinces were damaged in Lasbela and Khuzdar, respectively. Traffic on the Quetta-Karachi highway was still suspended due to collapsing of major bridges and sweeping away of big portions of the highway. Separately, trade between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after rains and flash floods washed away Quetta-Zahedan rail track at various points A rescue operation by the PDMA and the Pakistan Army is underway in the province. On Saturday, relief goods were sent to flood-affected people in Quetta, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bughti, Khuzdar, Noshki and Kila Saifullah.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as many as 12 people were killed and 17 other injured in the flood related incident and as result of heavy rain and flood, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said here Saturday. 188 houses were partially damaged while 99 houses were completely damaged across the province, said an official of the PDMA. The official said that they have distributed relief materials to victims of Khyber, Mansehra, Dir Lower and Buner.

There is a high level of flood at Nowshera in Kabul River and Charsada in Jandi River, while the flow of water in other rivers is normal, said the official. In Bandkoi Tehsil Paharpur, Dera Ismail Khan, all possible measures should be taken to prevent flood relay from moving towards the population. Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan said when contacted.

The concerned district administration is taking steps to restore the blocked road, said the PDMA official. The official said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued directives to all the district administration to assess the damages and provide all possible assistance to the victims.

PDMA’s Emergency Operations Center is fully operational and the people have been advised to contact the toll free number 1700. He said, during the year 2022, the Emergency Operation Center received 2,20,000 calls of different types. He said it is up to the public to report any untoward incident on call to 1700. About the flood situation, he said, the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rivers is alarming and the Provincial Management Disaster Authority (PDMA) has issued warning to the people living nearby to move to safer places from the low lying areas due to heavy rain in different parts of the province.

There was a high level of flood, flood cells at Nowshera in Kabul River issued a warning in this connection to the people living nearby and in low lying areas. The report in this connection issued by the flood cell, said that the water discharge at Nowshera is 96,000 cusecs while low level flood at Warsak in Kabul River. There was 50 thousand and 98 cubic meters of water flow in Warsak and low level flood in the Indus river also at Chashma. The flow of water in other rivers of the province is normal, said the report.