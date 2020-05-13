21 policemen tested positive for coronavirus in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least 21 police officials have been affected by coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while one official has embraced martyrdom in fight against COVID-19.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sanaullah Abbasi, there are 21 policemen who have been tested positive for coronavirus in the province while one official died of COVID-19.

Sanaullah Abbasi further informed that no case of coronavirus was confirmed in policemen from tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.