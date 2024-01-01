21 terrorists killed, 14 security officials martyred in Balochistan anti-terrorism operations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Security forces claimed on Monday to have killed 21 terrorists in a clearance operation after multiple terrorism activities that claimed lives of numerous civilians in Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said terrorists attempted to conduct multiple heinous activities in Balochistan on the night between Aug 25 and 26.

“At the behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musakhel, Kalat and Lasbela districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced martyrdom,” read the statement.

In Musakhel district, terrorists stopped a bus in general area Rara Sham and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood, it added.

Security forces and law-enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and killed 21 in the ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, 14 troops, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law-enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice.

“Security forces and law-enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

MUSAKHEL TRAGEDY

In a horrifying incident in Balochistan’s Musakhel district, 23 passengers were killed after being forcibly offloaded from their vehicles by armed assailants.

According to Musakhel SP Ayub Achakzai, the attack occurred at a checkpoint set up by the armed men on the inter-provincial highway near Rara Sham area of Khangri, about two kilometres from Dera Ghazi Road.

The assailants forced passengers off trucks and buses and shot them after identifying them. The attackers also set fire to 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident in the strongest terms and resolved to bring the perpetrators to justice.