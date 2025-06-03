216 prisoners escape in Karachi mass jailbreak, 80 rearrested

F.P. Report

KARACHI: As many as 216 prisoners escaped in a mass jailbreak in Karachi prompting authorities to launch a major search operation during which over 80 were rearrested and one was killed.

The dramatic incident happened at the Malir District Jail, also known as Bacha Jail, late Monday night.

According to jail and police officials, the mass escape was triggered amid chaos caused by a string of mild earthquakes which hit the megacity on Monday.

During the tremors on Monday, the inmates were moved out of their barracks for safety reasons.

During the commotion caused by the tremors, the prisoners overwhelmed the jail staff which led to a violent standoff with security staff resulting in exchange of heavy firing both inside and outside the prison.

Several roads, including the National Highway, were shut down as Rangers and police personnel cordoned off the whole area.

SSP Malir Kashif Aftab Abbasi informed media men that a large contingent of police and paramilitary forces rushed to the jail within minutes and sealed off nearby settlements, highways, and villages. “Announcements were made from mosques across Malir, appealing for public’s cooperation in rearresting the escaped inmates,” the police officer added.

More than 600 prisoners from Circles No. 4 and 5 were seated outside their barracks due to internal jail procedures after tremors occurred. The situation quickly spiralled into a riot-like situation, turning the prison into what officials described as a “battlefield”.

Prison authorities opened fire in an attempt to regain control, resulting in injuries to five security personnel, including two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel. One prisoner was killed and three others were injured during the exchange of firing. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, who visited the jail on Tuesday morning along with Sindh Prisons Minister Ali Hassan Zardari, denied that any wall of the prison was breached due to tremors which led to the mass jailbreak. “No external breach occurred. The escape happened because a large number of prisoners — over 800 — were outside their cells at the time,” he said, adding the situation is now under control.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 80 of the escaped inmates had been rearrested during search operations conducted in the limits of Sukhna Police Station and Kohi Goth. Law enforcement agencies have launched an intensive manhunt and have tightened surveillance around railway stations, bus terminals, and key exit routes from the port city.

In an unexpected twist, a incident was also reported in which a mother brought her son — an escaped prisoner — back to the jail.

A preliminary inquiry has found serious lapses in jail management and internal security. Sindh Home Minister Lanjar directed the Inspector General of Prisons and other senior officials to submit a comprehensive report on the incident. “Those found negligent will face action at the highest level,” he said, adding “The government will not tolerate such failures in the security of sensitive facilities.”

Jail Superintendent Arshad Shah said the total number of inmates in Malir Jail stands at around 6,000, and a detailed headcount is underway to ascertain the exact number of prisoners still at large.

Senior police officials have acknowledged that the situation is now under control, but admitted that the incident has exposed critical gaps in prison security that require urgent attention.

Lanjar said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been fully briefed on the situation, adding the CM has directed him to visit the prison personally to oversee the situation.

The Home Minister added that the identities and records of all escaped prisoners are available, and raids are being carried out at their homes and surrounding areas.

A joint search operation involving the Special Security Unit (SSU), the Rapid Response Force (RRF) was launched to track down the remaining escapees. After the operation was wrapped up, the contingents of police, the Rangers and the FC took control of the jail.

The Sindh Minister for Prisons stated that disciplinary action will be taken against any officials found negligent. He also stressed that the search for the remaining fugitives will continue until all are apprehended.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also took notice of the incident and expressed serious concern over the security lapse. He called on the home minister and the Inspector General of Sindh Police to ensure the immediate arrest of all escapees.

The governor said that he was confident that the provincial government and police would soon bring all the prisoners back into custody.