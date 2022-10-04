21950 more families given ration bags: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that as many as 21950 more families were provided ration bags in last 24 hours as relief activities continued across the province. In a press statement on Tuesday, the minister said that so far 1271667 flood hit families have been provided ration bags. He added that 16550 tents, 17500 tarpaulins, 18000 mosquito nets, 7278 solar lights and 5600 cattle mosquito nets were also distributed among the flood affectees in last 24 hours.

Given the district wise break up, he said that 400 families in Dadu, 2000 in Qamber- Shahdadkot, 3000 in Larkana, 2500 Nowshero Feroze, 2000 Hyderabad, 1200 in Tando Alahyar Yar, 2500 in Thatta, 2000 in Mirpur Khas, 500 in Khairpur Mirs, 2250 Sanghar and 4000 families in district Nowshero Feroze were given ration bags in last 24 hours.

The minister said that So far, 437872 tents, 452938 plastic tarpaulins, 2846973 mosquito nets, 790998 liters of mineral water, 54666 kitchen sets and other items have been provided to the victims. He said that the Sindh government is focusing on drainage of stagnant water from the affected areas. In this context, the Chief Minister of Sindh is holding meetings with Irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments on a daily basis. The minister added that the phase of rehabilitation of the victims has also been started and survey to assess the losses of torrential rains and flash floods was underway.

He said that the Sindh government will spend billions of rupees on the construction of houses for the flood victims. ‘ With grace of God, the flood victims are continuing to return to their homes, ‘ he said and added that the district administrations are providing them transport facility and ration bags.

He said that 354,249 people are still in relief camps/tent cities, including 113,728 children and 87,263 women and added that affectees in relief camps were being provided two meals a day and health facilities. Regarding Indus river flows, he said that the inflow at Guddu Barrage was 59400 cusecs and outflow at 48900 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage has an inflow of 47,100 cusecs and an outflow of 356,000 cusecs, wheras Kotri Barrage has an inflow of 103,000 cusecs and outflow in downtown stream Kotri at 72,700 cusecs.

