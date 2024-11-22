21 dead, 30 injured in devastating Quetta railway station blast

Ishaq Khan

QUETTA: At least 21 people were killed and 30 others were injured as a devastating blast rocked the Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and started collecting the evidence after the explosion. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta where an emergency was imposed.

According to reports, several injured were said to be in the critical condition.

According to rescue sources, the explosion took place at platform in the meantime at arrival of Jaffar Express. The passengers were standing on the platform waiting for the train.

As per railway officials, two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express were bound to Chaman and Peshawar respectively.

The reasons behind the blast had not been ascertained yet.

Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind informed that police and security forces had been reached at the blast spot.

Bomb disposal squad has been collecting evidence to determine the nature of the blast.

SSP Operations, Muhammad Baloch reached at the blast spot and said that the nature of explosion seemed suicide bombing.

He stated that the explosion happened when a huge number of passengers were at the platform to board Jaffar Express.