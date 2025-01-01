22 terrorists gunned down in Khyber district IBOs: ISPR

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Security forces eliminated 22 terrorists and injured 18 others during multiple operations conducted in Khyber district’s Tirah Valley over the past month, said ISPR.

According to military’s media wing, the region witnessed several terror incidents targeting security forces and innocent civilians, leading to multiple casualties.

In response, intelligence-based operations have been launched since December 14, 2024, aimed at neutralising the militants responsible for these heinous acts.

The ISPR emphasised that these operations will continue until peace is restored and the militants are eradicated.

The security forces remain committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.