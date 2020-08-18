‘23 Taliban killed in clashes in 3 provinces’

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least 23 Taliban were killed in clashes in Badghis, Ghazni and Maidan Wardak provinces, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and other military authorities said on Monday.

At least 17 Taliban were killed in attacks on security checkpoints in Qads district of Badghis province, the statement said, adding that seven others were wounded.

Four other Taliban were killed and one was wounded in Andar district of Ghazni province after the Taliban clashed with security forces, the 203rd Thunder Military Corps said in a statement.

Two other Taliban were killed in clashes with security forces in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak, the statement added.

However, neither the MoD nor 203rd Thunder Military Corps have provided details about Afghan forces casualties during the clashes.

The Taliban has not commented on the clashes. (TOLOnews)