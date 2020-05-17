24 Indian migrants killed as 2 trucks collide in UP

LUCKNOW (Agencies): Twenty-four migrants were killed and more than 30 were injured when the trucks they were travelling in collided at around 3 am in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, about 200 km from the state’s capital Lucknow. This is the latest incident where stranded migrant workers – left jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown – have been killed in an accident while trying to return to their homes, triggering an outpour of condolences nationwide.

Desperate to reach their villages, separate groups of migrants had hitched rides on two trucks from Rajasthan and Delhi; they were headed to Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and West Bengal, according to the officials. One of the trucks was loaded with goods and labourers were sitting on the sacks when they were thrown off the vehicle due to the impact of the collision.

“Some people had got down from one of the trucks that stopped at a dhaba to have tea. That was when the collision happened and labourers who were sitting on the sacks were thrown off. We are still trying figure out why so many people were packed in those vehicles coming from Delhi and Rajasthan. Those injured have been admitted to hospitals,” senior police officer Jai Narayan Singh said.

Distressing visuals of chaos from the accident site show injured labourers getting help from locals and policemen after the accident. A large number of policemen can be seen carrying out rescue operations.

Another road accident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district at around 10 am that killed six labouers, inluding three women. The truck they were travelling in overturned. The group began their journey from Maharashtra and they were going to UP.

Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also launched an attack. “The Auraiya incident again raises the question about lack of arrangements for these labourers to reach homes. Why are buses not being run within the state for the migrants. The state government can either see nothing or they just want to turn a blind eye. Is making remarks the only job of the government?”

“The news of death of migrants returning to their homes is heart-breaking. These are the people who were breadearners for their families. So Samajwadi Party has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the families of those killed in the accident. Taking the moral responsibility, the heartless BJP government should give them Rs 10 lakh each,” former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.