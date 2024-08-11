24 killed, 17 injured in flash flood due to heavy rain in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A total of 24 people were killed and 17 other injured as result of accident due to recent rains in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reports of loss of life and property due to heavy rains and flash floods in the last three days said.

The PDMA also confirmed the death of 24 people with 17 others injured including 6 men, 6 women and 12 children, while 8 men, 3 women and 6 children are among the injured.

A total of 150 houses were damaged due to wind and rain. In which 77 houses were partially damaged and 73 houses were completely damaged, the spokesman of the PDMA said. Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents occurred in various districts of Kohat, Bajaur, Chitral Upper and Lower, Dir Upper, Kohistan Upper and Lower, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Mohmand, South Waziristan and Hangu.

The spokesman said that relief operations are going on in the affected areas, small and big missionaries are being used to open the closed roads with district administration and relief teams are engaged in relief activities in the affected districts.

The PDMA has also directed the district administration of the affected districts to provide immediate financial support to the victims. PDMA is in the process of providing relief materials to the victims in the affected areas. As per the directives of the Director General PDMA, concerned agencies and all district administrations are in constant contact and monitoring the situation. Tourists should avoid traveling to tourist spots until the situation is normal, the spokesman said. PDMA’s Emergency Operation Center is fully operational and public and tourists can contact 1700 for any untoward incident, weather conditions, road closures and guidance, said spokesperson.

Another new series of monsoon rains is likely to start in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the PDMA release issued here on Thursday. The official release of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that from last night, more monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea entered the upper regions of the province due to which there are possibility of heavy rains with strong winds and thunderstorms in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

This new series of rains is likely to continue intermittently till August 6. Due to the rains, there is a risk of landslides in the upper districts of the province, while there is also a risk of flooding/flash flood/urban flooding in the local rivers, said PDMA release. PDMA has issued an alert to all district administrations in view of the weather situation.

The PDMA has issued instructions to the district administration to pre-emptively deal with any untoward incident due to dusty winds, windstorm, and thunderstorm. The district administration is also directed to ensure the availability of small and large machinery to deal with any untoward incident in advance.

In case of strong winds, people should stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings and structures, cyan boards and billboards and farmers arrange their routines keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and local population in sensitive highlands are instructed to take precautionary measures to be aware of weather conditions, said the PDMA release. In sensitive districts, the messages to the district administration should be conveyed to the local population in local languages.

In case of any emergency, all concerned agencies should be vigilant in maintaining road links and provide alternative routes for traffic in case of road closure, said PDMA release. Tourists should be informed about the weather situation. PDMA’s emergency full operation center is fully operational. People can report any untoward incident to 1700. Spokesperson PDMA said.