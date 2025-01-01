24th consignment of relief goods dispatched for Gaza, Lebonan, Syria’s war-affected people

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

On directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, dispatched 24th Relief Goods consignment, comprising approximately 60 tons of supplies for ear affected people.

The relief consignment included bell tents, winterized tents and tarpaulin sheets. The aid was dispatched via chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi to El Arish International Airport Egypt, said a press release issued by the NDMA here Saturday.

On the instructions of Prime Minister, in total up-till now 1,861 tons of relief items have been dispatch to the affected people of Palestine, Gaza (1378 Tons), Lebanon (372 tons) and Syria (111 Tons).

The send-off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi was attended by senior officials from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The Government of Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.