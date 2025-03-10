25 dead in two Mexican bus crashes

MEXICO CITY (AFP): At least 25 people were killed in two separate bus crashes in Mexico on Monday, authorities said.

In the country’s north, 14 people died in a fiery collision between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying passengers from the US state of Texas, civil protection authorities in Durango state said.

Of the 24 people traveling in the bus, only 10 managed to get out alive, it said.

In southern Mexico, a bus turned over along a highway in Oaxaca state, killing 11 people, authorities said.

Twelve others were taken to the hospital with injuries, two of them in critical condition, the Oaxaca state government said in a statement.

Authorities will launch an investigation into the cause of the accident, which happened near the community of Santo Domingo Narro, it said.

Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico due to high speeds, poor vehicle or road conditions and driver fatigue.