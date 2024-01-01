25-Member Punjab cabinet set to take oath on March 6

Hassan Naqvi

LAHORE: The 25-member Punjab cabinet, comprising ministers and special assistants, is scheduled to take oath at the Governor House on March 6, The Frontier Post (TFP) has learned.

A senior official at the Governor House confirmed to TFP that arrangements for the ceremony had already been finalized, and Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman would administer the oath at 4 p.m.

According to insiders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the names for the cabinet positions have been finalized by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In the expected cabinet lineup, Marriyum Aurangzeb is anticipated to lead the Ministry of Planning and Development and Forests, while Azma Bukhari is poised to become the Provincial Minister for Information and Culture. Khawaja Imran Nazir is set to take on the role of Minister for Primary Health, with Bilal Yasin likely to be entrusted with the Ministry of Food, and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman overseeing the Excise Department.

In Maryam Nawaz’s initial cabinet configuration, Khalid Jaja is earmarked for the Ministry of Agriculture, while Faisal Ayub Khokhar is expected to take charge of the Ministry of Housing and Sports. Additionally, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Rana Iskandar Hayat are also poised to join the 25-member cabinet.

Rana Sanaullah and Parvez Rasheed are also expected to secure ministerial positions in Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet, while Shafay Hussain, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, is also likely to be bestowed with a ministry, reflecting the ongoing discussions and decision-making processes within the provincial government’s formation.

Sources from the PML-N maintain that Sher Ali Gorchani and Zohaib Bharath will be included in the Punjab cabinet, and leaders from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will also be accommodated in the cabinet.