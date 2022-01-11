25% of EU electricity production from nuclear sources

BRUSSELS (Eurostat): In 2020, 13 EU Member States with nuclear electricity production generated 683 512 GWh of nuclear electricity. This accounts for almost 25% of the EU’s total electricity production.

The largest producer of nuclear power in the EU was France (52% of the EU total nuclear energy production; 353 833 GWh), followed by Germany (9%; 64 382 GWh), Spain (9%; 58 299 GWh) and Sweden (7%; 49 198 GWh).

These four countries together accounted for more than three quarters of the total amount of electricity generated in nuclear facilities in the EU.

At the beginning of 2020, 13 EU Member States with nuclear electricity production had altogether 109 nuclear reactors in operation.

In the course of 2020, three nuclear reactors permanently shut down – two in France and one in Sweden. Nevertheless, France remained the EU Member State most reliant on nuclear electricity, which represented 67% of all electricity generated in the country in 2020.

The only other EU country with more than half of its electricity generated in nuclear power plants was Slovakia (54%).

This figure stood at 46% in Hungary, 41% in Bulgaria, 39% in Belgium, 38% in Slovenia, 37% in Czechia, 34% in Finland, 30% in Sweden, 22% in Spain, 21% in Romania, 11% in Germany and 3% in the Netherlands.