25 Taliban fighters killed in US airstrikes in Kandahar

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: At least 25 militants were killed in airstrikes after Taliban fighters attacked the security posts in vicinity of Southern Kandahar.

Police spokesman, Zia Durrani told Afghan media that a large number of Taliban militants attacked on Kandahar-Uruzgan highway following the attack, the US forces carried out a series of airstrikes on Taliban positions in support of the Afghan security forces.

He confirmed that at least 25 Taliban fighters were killed and at least 14 others were injured during the airstrikes and clashes with the security forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

