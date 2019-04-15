25 Taliban killed in Badakhshan clash

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least 25 Taliban militants including four foreign nationals who were fighting in Taliban ranks were killed during a clash in north-eastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

The 209th Shaheen Corps in a statement said the clash took place on Saturday night in the vicinity of Jurm district.

The statement further added that 25 militants including four foreigners were killed and 11 others were wounded during the clash.

The anti-government armed militants including Taliban have not commented regarding the clash so far.

Badakhshan is among the relatively volatile provinces in Northeast of Afghanistan. Taliban militants and terrorists belonging to other foreign groups are active in some of its remote districts where they often attempt to carry out attacks against the government and security institutions.

District administrative chief Ghulam Sakhi Wira said the Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on security outposts in Gosfandi district late on Saturday night. (Khaama Press)