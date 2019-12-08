25 Taliban killed in Zabul, Uruzgan operations: MoD

KABUL (TOLO News): At least 25 Taliban were killed in separate operations in southern Zabul and Uruzgan provinces, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday.

At least 14 Taliban were killed in an airstrike in Shahr-e-Safa district of Zabul, the statement said, adding that “weapons and explosive devices were also destroyed.”

The Afghan special forces on Saturday night also launched an operation in Trinkot (Tarin Kot), capital of Zabul, that killed 11 Taliban including their commander “Mullah Mohammad Akbar Mutaqi,” according to the statement.

“The operation was launched in Trinkot with the support of the air forces in which four Taliban strongholds, vehicles and weapons were also seized by the special forces,” it said.

The Taliban have not yet commented over the operation.