25 terrorists killed, 4 soldiers martyred in Tirah: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 25 terrorists in Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Tirah, Khyber district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the army’s media wing, Pakistan’s security forces conducted extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Tirah, Khyber District against Fitna-Al-Khwarij and so called Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul- Ahrar.

These operations based on robust intelligence, have resulted into major setbacks to Fitna Al Khwarij and its affiliates.

During these daring and highly successful IBOs being conducted since 20 August 2024, security forces have so far successfully neutralized 25 Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Abuzar alias Saddam, who have been “sent to hell” while eleven Khawrij have been injured.

However, during the conduct of operations, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna Al Khwarij in these operations is testament to the valor and commitment of Security Forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, it added.

On Monday, security forces killed 21 terrorists involved in different gun attack incidents in Balochistan in a retaliatory operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that at midnight of Sunday and Monday, terrorists attempted to conduct numerous heinous activities in Balochistan.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela Districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced shahadat,” the statement read.

It added that in Musa Khel District, terrorists stopped a bus in the general area Rara Sham and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood.

“The security forces and law enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twenty-one terrorists to hell in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, 14 brave sons of soil including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the ISPR added.

The Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists.

The military vowed that the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators, and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice.

“Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.