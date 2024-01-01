25-Year-old Afghan man sentenced to death in Iran

NIMROZ (TOLONews): A number of residents of Nimroz say that the Iranian government has sentenced some of their relatives to death on charges of drug trafficking.

Nematullah, a 25-year-old from Helmand, was recently sentenced to death in Iran on charges of drug trafficking. He was a ninth-semester medical student at a private university in Helmand and had traveled to Iran for leisure and to visit relatives.

Nematullah, the young man accused of drug trafficking, said: “I ask the government to try to secure my release. I have given hope to all the prisoners here that when I return to Afghanistan, I will try to help them as well. Regret after my execution will be of no use; don’t let other young people be executed like my uncle, who was executed.”

Nematullah’s family is asking the caretaker government to address this issue.

Ahmad Shah, Nematullah’s father, said, “My son Nematullah is 25 years old and has been accused of drug trafficking in Iran and sentenced to death. He is a ninth-semester medical student at a private university in Helmand who wanted to travel to Iran for leisure and to visit his relatives. I ask the Islamic Emirate government to try to secure my son’s release or transfer him to the country and to speak with Iranian officials.”

Shirin, Nematullah’s mother, said: “I ask both governments to free my son; he is innocent. He is my eldest son, and living without him is difficult for me.”

Shukria, Nematullah’s wife, said: “I ask the Afghan government to save my husband from the death sentence; he is innocent.”

Nematullah’s relatives said that last week his uncle was also executed by the Iranian government on charges of drug trafficking.

Ahmad Shah, a relative of Nematullah, said: “Nemat was a small boy who grew up with us, and I never saw any bad behavior or wrongdoing from him.”

Meanwhile, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, said they have allocated a budget to address the situation of prisoners in neighboring countries.

According to Muttaqi, in the past two years, more than two thousand prisoners have been transferred from Iran to Afghanistan for the purpose of addressing their cases.

The acting foreign minister said, “We have inquired about Afghan prisoners. Our ambassador and diplomats have visited embassies to ensure that if someone is injured, they receive care, and if someone has completed their sentence, they are transferred. We have even allocated a special budget for this, and it has happened that someone was kidnapped in another country, and with the help of that country, we managed to free them and bring them back to the country.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said, regarding the migrants who have been deported from Germany on charges of criminal offenses, that those whose crimes have not been proven will be handed over to their families, and those who have committed crimes will be dealt with according to the country’s laws.