2548 govt buildings damaged across Sindh: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Out of 4.7614 million cropped area, as many as 3.773 million acres destroyed in recent rains and flash floods across the province. The Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed this in a press statement on Friday. He added that it is top priority of Sindh government to provide relief to the farmers . The government is utilizing all available resources to drain out stagnant water from agricultural land so that the farmers could sow next season crops.

In order to provide relief to the farmers, the Sindh government has fixed the support price of wheat at Rs. 4000 per 40kg for the next year crop. Apart from this, steps are being taken to deffer the recovery of agricultural loans and steps are being taken to provide seeds to the farmers. ‘ According to the report of the Works and Services department as many as 2548 government buildings have been destroyed by the recent rains and floods including schools, basic health units, and others, ‘ the minister said. He said that the Sindh government has formed committees to assess the actual data of the damages, which will start their survey from comming Monday.

Memon said that the water level at two barrages of Indus River has fallen below 1 lakh cusecs. Guddu Barrage has recorded an inflow of 87300 cusecs and an outflow of 76000 cusecs , while inflow at Sukkur barrage, is reached 92200 cusecs and outflow at 82000 cusecs. He said that inflow at Kotri Barrage is 203100 cusecs and outflow at 199300 cusecs.

He said that affected people has started to return their abode from the areas where the water has been drained out. He said that families residing in relief camps established in schools in various areas of province including Union Council Tando Hyder, Union Council Moosa Khatian and other areas had returned to their villages.The district administration is providing transport facilities, tents and ration to the returning affectees . The minister said that 4 more precious lives have been lost and rain related deaths risen to 728, while 8422 people injured. Another 26,506 cattle were reported to be perished, taking total number to 340,015.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that according to the report received, 1061788 houses were partially destroyed and 720799 were completely damaged. He said that relief activities are under way and 295093 tents, 281669 plastic tarpaulins, 2309809 mosquito nets, 749762 liters of mineral water, 40575 jerry cans, 7579 pillows, 4620 bed sheets and other relief items have been provided to the flood hit people, while 777120 families have been given ration bags.

