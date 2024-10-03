258 migrant families return in single day

KABUL (Amu TV): As deportations continue, 258 Afghan migrant families returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan, according to the Taliban-run refugee ministry.

Of these, 57 families came from Pakistan, while 201 returned from Iran.

The ministry reported that 30 families entered Afghanistan from Pakistan via the Torkham border crossing, and 27 families crossed through Spin Boldak.

Meanwhile, 76 families returning from Iran used the Silk Road route, with 125 families entering through Islam Qala. The return of Afghan migrants comes amid growing concerns from those living in both neighboring countries about the challenges they face.

In September, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that more than 230,000 individuals had returned from Iran to Afghanistan this year, with 43 percent of them being deported.

The UNHCR also noted that since September of last year, over 733,000 Afghan nationals have returned from Pakistan. The report highlighted that 6,094 Afghan citizens have been detained in Pakistan this year for lacking valid documentation.

The large-scale return of Afghan migrants reflects ongoing regional migration challenges, with many Afghan families facing uncertainty and difficult living conditions upon their return.