2700 officers benefited from the BISP

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety in its meeting was given list of the 2700 officers who themselves or in the name of their spouses were drawing money from the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The Committee was told that officers working in BISP have been terminated from service and complete list has been shared with FIA to carry out an investigation in their cases.

The Committee also asked the department as to what action is being taken against the fraudulent messages being circulated in the name of BISP.

The Committee was told that in coordination with FIA and PTA around 3000 phone numbers have been blocked, 440 FIRs have been filed and there is a cybercrime working group under which vigilance exercises are being conducted. The Committee appreciated the work of the ministry and department in this regard.

The Committee was also given a briefing about the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and its schemes.

The Committee was told about the Grant programme and loan programme of the Fund working for people below poverty line. Poverty, human development, and food scarcity work as indicators where the fund is to be dispersed.

As first step associations are established in community which help to determine needs and areas. Currently 38,000 schemes of PPAF are underway in different areas. Under the Assets Transfer programme a total of 180000 people will be given assets to run their livelihood and 25000 have already been given the money.

The project is conducted in close coordination between PPAF and BISP. Under the Interest free loan programme, 1100 loan centres have been established, 1.3 million people have so far benefitted with 54% loans to women in a total of 110 districts.