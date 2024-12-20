27th convocation cermeony of Bahria University held

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Bahria University Islamabad held its 27th Convocation Ceremony. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pro-Chancellor Bahria University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees to the graduating students.

During the convocation over 1300 graduates were awarded degrees across various disciplines. A total of 103 graduates received gold and silver medals in recognition of their exceptional achievements.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the graduates and their families on their well-deserved success. He urged the graduates to uphold values of discipline, ethics and service by contributing positively to society. He reaffirmed Bahria University’s commitment to achieve the pinnacle in academic excellence with proactive response to the competitive higher education landscape.

Earlier in welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (Retd) highlighted the academic achievements of the students and the importance of their future professional contributions.