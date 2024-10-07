28 Afghan prisoners released from Pakistani prisons

NANGARHAR (Khaama Press): The Torkham Border Authority in Nangarhar Province has reported that 28 Afghan citizens imprisoned in Pakistan have been released and returned to Afghanistan.

According to the Torkham Border Authority, these individuals were detained for lacking legal documents and spent 40 days to two months in custody.

A press release stated that the freed prisoners were transferred back to the country yesterday (October 7) through the Torkham border in Nangarhar Province.

The report mentions that these individuals have been referred to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance.

It is also noted that 8 individuals under 18 have been introduced to the HARO organization for support.

Previously, Afghan citizens in Pakistan had been arrested by Pakistani police for various reasons and later expelled from the country. Pakistani authorities have repeatedly emphasized that the primary reason for the arrest of Afghan migrants is their lack of legal residency documents.

Recently, the deportation of undocumented Afghan citizens has increased in countries such as Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey, raising concerns about the humanitarian challenges faced by migrants returning to Afghanistan.

This ongoing situation highlights the importance of addressing the legal status of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries and providing support for their safe and dignified return to their homeland.

International organizations may need to increase their efforts to offer these vulnerable populations assistance and protection.