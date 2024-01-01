28 injured as students stage protest against rape of girl

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least 28 people suffered injuries after clashes erupted between the students and police during a protest held against the alleged rape of a college girl in Lahore.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 28 people — 24 students and 4 police officers — were given first aid after the clash. The incident took place outside a private college in Lahore’s Gulberg area. A security guard of the college was arrested recently after reports related to the alleged rape of the student went viral on social media platforms.

Addressing a press conference today, Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran said that they were investigating the incident of alleged rape of a student. The police officer said he visited the private college’s Gulberg campus and questioned everybody about the incident. He said that none of them had the correct information.

“Nobody reported the incident so far.” He further said that they could not rely on social media reports as they did not have correct information about the incident. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the DIG confirmed that the security guard was in police custody and an investigation was underway in this regard. “The victim girl and her family did not come forward,” the spokesperson said, adding that the concerned police station or the college administration was also not informed by anyone about the incident.

The Punjab education minister Rana Sikandar Hayat arrived at Punjab College and assured the protesting students of justice. “Action will be taken against the principal and the college administration if allegations related to the deletion of pictures and video evidence are proved,” he said. “And if it comes to sealing the college and cancelling its registration, we will not hesitate,” he added. Hayat instructed the police not to use baton charges against the protestors after the students complained of police violence. The education minister showed support for the students and said that they would not be removed from the college even if the administration had threatened them.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government suspended the registration for the college in a notification dated Oct 14. The Directorate of Public Instruction (Colleges), Punjab, issued the suspension of registration certification for Punjab College for Women “till further orders”. On the other hand, a statement issued by the Punjab Group of Colleges stated that no rape incident was reported citing a “thorough and impartial” investigation by law enforcement.

The statement addressed the “false claims circulating on social media” and said that the college remained “committed to transparency despite the lack of credible evidence supporting the allegations.” “We have implemented strict security protocols […] to ensure a safe and secure environment,” it added. In another statement, the principal of Punjab College, Campus 10, said that legal action would be taken against the “unsubstantiated negative propaganda” on social media.