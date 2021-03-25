28 new COVID-19 cases reported

KABUL (Tolo News): The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,635 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The ministry also reported 48 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.

The new cases were reported in Nangarhar (10), Kabul (2), Herat (1), Kandahar (7), Balkh (2), Baghlan (1), Maidan Wardak (1), Logar (2), Laghman (1) and Paktika (1) provinces. The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 56,254, the total number of reported deaths is 2,427, and the total number of recoveries is 49,937.

So far, 337,560 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 3,848 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates. The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,744,932 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 124,838,531, according to Johns Hopkins University.