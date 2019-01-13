28 Taliban militants killed in Afghan, Coalition Forces operations

HERAT (Khaama Press): At least 28 Taliban militants have been killed in various provinces of Afghanistan amid surge in Afghan and coalition forces operations and airstrikes against the anti-government armed elements.

According to the informed sources, a coalition air strike in Tarin Kot district of Uruzgan province killed 2 Taliban fighters while Afghan Special Operations Forces conducted a raid in Orgun district, killing 4 Taliban fighters.

The sources further added that a coalition air strike in Chimtal district killed 9 Taliban fighters. F

The coalition forces also carried out two air strikes in Faryab district killing 13 Taliban fighters in Khwajah Sabz Posh district.

The strikes were conducted in self defense in support of Afghan security forces, the sources said, adding that the Afghan Special Operations Forces also conducted a raid and seized a large weapons cache containing 45 AK47s, 42 pistols, a Russian grenade launcher, 120 tactical vests and several thousand rounds of ammunition.