289 dead, 348 injured in rain, flood related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR (APP): Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that since June 14 this year, 289 people have died and 348 injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates shared by the authority here on Sunday.

It said that as many as 35123 houses were damaged completely while 52327 partially.

It added that before the flood, PDMA, district administration and other concerned agencies had shifted 406568 people to safe spots while 69775 people were saved through rescue operation. Similarly, it said that 674348 people have rendered homeless and 226389 were provided relief goods. 856782 people have been provided cooked food while 217614 have received dried food so far. According to the authority, 33347 flood affectees across the province have been provided family tents, 25670 mattresses, 26135 tarpaulin sheets, 7502 blankets, 6463 kitchen sets, 7607 hygiene kits, 6851 water containers, 4574 plastic mats, 681 life saving jackets, 8677 mosquito nets, 102 search-light and 5453 pillows.

It further revealed that since July, 2022 a fund of Rs.1.75 billion has been released to various districts for combating emergency situations. This fund would be utilized for payment of compensation and relief activities for flood victims as per policy of the government.

Death toll from catastrophic floods rises to 1290: The death toll from devastating floods in Pakistan reached 1290 as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of near unprecedented scale.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290 people, over 540,000 houses destroyed and more than 700,000 animals havebeen killed.

Large parts of the country remain submerged, particularly the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Meanwhile, the water level in Manchar Lake has increased “dangerously” and the authorities concerned have directed the administration to evacuate people living in nearby communities as the lake’s embankment may cave in at any time.

3,146 people evacuated to safer localities: NFRCC

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The National Flood Response & Coordination Centre (NFRCC) said Sunday that overall 3,146 people were evacuated to safer localities including 479 trapped citizens during the last 24 hours. The NFRCC stated in its press statement that the Pakistan Army engineers were making efforts to strengthen the banks of Manchar Lake. For restoring the communication infrastructure and raging lakes, Peshawar Corps Engineer troops opened Bahrain Bridge which helped authorities to connect people in Swat Valley.

Moreover, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) along with the National Highway Authority (NHA) assisted by Rawalpindi Corps troops opened the Karakoram Highway (KKH) for light traffic.

The army aviation helicopters operated 307 flights and evacuated stranded citizens from different flooded areas. During the last 24 hours, the army helicopters operated 31 flights and evacuated 479 people to safer localities, the NFRCC’s statement read. Moreover, 44 tons of rations and medicines have been transported by the army helicopters during the last 24 hours.

Rescue and Relief Efforts: 3,021 tons of food items along with 383 tons of sustenance items and 1,479,802 medicines have been collected so far. 2,459 tons of food items, 329 tons of sustenance items and 112,110 medicines distributed so far. Medial Relief/Camps: 88,697 patients treated in 250 medical camps established across Pakistan.

Sindh: An aerial survey was carried out around Pano Akil for damage assessment, whereas, the army troops at Pano Akil are busy in providing rations to affected people and providing medical care.

Balochistan: Sibi scouts established kids facility at flood relief camps at Sibi city of Balochistan province. Ration distribution is in progress at Goth Suleman and Besham (Uthal) areas.

Manchar Lake: Earlier, the irrigation authorities administered a cut at Manchar Lake at Bagh-e-Yousuf point to release water pressure and avoid drowning Dadu and the shrine city of Sehwan. The vehicular traffic has been suspended between Jamshoro and Sehwan. The water was flowing out of the Danister channel owing to the surging water level at the lake.

The bank of the lake was cut at Bagh-e-Yousuf to save Dadu and Sehwan cities by releasing the pressure of the water on the banks.

Surging water at the lake was exerting pressure at the gates of the Danister canal while causing a critical situation at the MNV drain.

The water level reached to a dangerous level at Manchhar Lake after which the locals were directed to evacuate the areas as a precautionary measure.