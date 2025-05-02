$28m solar power plant being established in Balkh

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A 40-megawatt solar power generation plant is being established at a cost of 28 million US dollars in Dehdadi district of northern Balkh province, an official announced on Saturday.

The plant is being established on 250 acres of land in Breshana Kot area of the district.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the beginning of the project, Director of Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat Abdul Bari Omar said that once completed, the project would resolve electricity issues for thousands of households as well as hundreds of industrial and production companies.

He said efforts were ongoing to utilise various energy sources in the country, including water, coal, wind and solar energy.

He added the project was funded by the Ghazanfar Group and implemented with technical support from Zulrstan Company.

The head of the private company stated that 28 million US dollars would be spent on the project, which covers 250 acres of land and was expected to be completed within two years.

The 40-megawatt solar plant will provide electricity to 40,000 households and meet the power needs of 1,200 industrial and manufacturing factories.

He also expressed readiness to make further investments in solar and hydroelectric energy if favourable conditions are provided in the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Ahmadullah Zahid assured full support to investors and called on Afghan entrepreneurs living abroad to return and invest inside the country.

Last week, construction work was kicked off on a similar solar power network in eastern Nangarhar province.