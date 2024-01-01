28th CNS Open Golf championship kicks off

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Opening Ceremony and Media Brief of 28th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship, scheduled from 08 Aug 24 to 11 Aug 24, was held at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem graced the occasion as Chief Guest and inaugurated the championship.

During the media brief, Patron Pakistan Navy Golf (South), Cdre Rashid Mahmood Sheikh apprised the audience on salients of championship and its conduct in various categories.

The Golf Championship will be played in Professionals, Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, Amateurs, Seniors, Veterans, Ladies Juniors and Pro Amateurs categories.

The media was also briefed on the awards and cash prizes in various categories of the championship. A special prize of ‘Toyota Fortuner’ will be awarded to the player scoring ‘Hole in One’.

Pakistan Navy instituted Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) in 1995 to add a national level golf event in the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation.

Ever since, it has become a regular and major event of national golf circuit. Such events provide a unique opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s positive image to world as a peace and sports loving nation and also promote healthy activities in society.

The regular conduct of this event is the manifestation of PN’s commitment towards promotion of golf at national and international levels.

The Opening Ceremony was attended by sponsors, golf players and media representatives.