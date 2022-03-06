2nd Kashmir solidarity rally to be held on March 17 at Muzaffarabad: Barrister

ISLAMABAD (INP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that a second Kashmir solidarity rally would be held on Thursday, March 17 at capital city Muzaffarabad.

The AJK president made the formal announcement after holding consultations with leaders and representatives of different political parties of Azad Kashmir here on Sunday. The purpose of the rally, he said, was to convey a message of solidarity on the other side of the ceasefire line and reaffirming our commitment to their just cause of freedom from the Indian occupation.

Kashmiris regardless of their political affiliations are one and united on the issue of Kashmir”, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said, adding that the government of the Base camp would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at home and abroad. He also urged the Kashmiri masses to fully participate in the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who he said have been reeling under the relentless repression in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram on Sunday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Aiwan-e-Sadr Kashmir House Islamabad.

During the meeting, the duo discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest. Moreover, various constitutional appointments were also discussed in the meeting.

Related