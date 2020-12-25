3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Sibi city

F.P. Report

QUETTA: A mild earthquake hit Balochistan’s Sibi city and its adjoining areas on Friday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the intensity of the quake was recorded 3.9-magnitude at Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was recorded 10 kilometres with the epicentre of 88 kilometres off northeast.

No casualty or damage was reported.

Earlier in November, A 5.1 magnitude earthquake had jolted Balochistan capital Quetta and adjoining areas.

According to Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was recorded 38 kilometres while the epicentre 38 kilometres in the west of the Balochistan capital.

The tremors were felt in Quetta, Pashin, Harnai and its suburban parts.