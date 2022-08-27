3 children killed in roof collapse, bodies recovered from rivers

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Three more children were retrieved by the Rescue 1122 emergency team from the debris of damaged houses at Khall and Timer Afghan refugees’ camp No. 2 while two unknown dead bodies were recovered one each from the Panjkora River at Rani and the Swat River at Khadagzai area of Adenzai as floods and torrential rains continued to devastate infrastructure and public life here on Saturday, official sources told local journalists.

They said that a wooden roof of one Naeemullah’s house suddenly collapsed in the wee hours as a result three children identified as Abdur Rehman 11, Abu Bakar 8 and Nazifa 6 were trapped under the debris at the Timer Afghan refugees’ camp No. 2 in the jurisdiction of Timergara police station. Local residents and the disaster team of Rescue 1122 led by its district officer Ibrar Ali reached the site and retrieved the bodies from the debris and shifted them to the DHQ hospital Timergara. The doctors declared them as dead.

The Rescue 1122 emergency team also recovered a dead body that was stuck in the bushes in the Panjkora River at Rani near Timergara and shifted it to the DHQ hospital Timergara. The victim was later identified as Zia ud Din, 18 s/o Paia Din a resident of Almas Usherai Dara in Upper Dir.

Similarly a dead body was recovered from the Swat River at Kamala in the jurisdiction of Chakdara police station in Adenzai. The body was shifted to the tehsil headquarter hospital Chakdara wherein the victim was yet to be identified.

A man trapped in the Kunai stream at Takatak area of Lower Dir and three other persons trapped in a building on the bank of the Panjkora River near Zwall Baba were safely rescued by the Rescue 1122 disaster team.

Abdur Rehman, a spokesman for the Rescue 1122 told local journalists that during the last two days they had rescued 20 persons from the flooded Talash stream, 3 persons from the Panjkora River at Zwal Baba, one from the Maidan stream, 12 persons from a private hostel at Timergara, one teacher and three students from a private college at Timergara and retrieved ten bodies including 7 children, 2 women and a man from the debris of collapsed roofs in different areas of the district.