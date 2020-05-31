3 Civilians killed in shelling in Parwan

PARWAN (TOLO News): At least three members of a family were killed Saturday afternoon when a mortar shell landed on a their house in Parwan province, local officials said Sunday.

Wahida Shahkar, the Parwan governor’s spokeswoman, said the mortar was fired “by the Taliban” to target security forces at a checkpoint in the Joye Dukhtar village of Siyagird district.

However, the relatives of the victims claim that the mortar was fired “by the government,” and they closed the Kabul-Bamiyan highway for several hours and said the perpetrators should be punished.

Meanwhile, Hussain Shah Maqsodi, the district police chief, said that police are investigating the incident and will share the findings once the investigation is ended.

The Taliban denies their involvement in the incident.