3 dead, 44 wounded as gas station fire engulfs apartment building in Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press): The officials have confirmed that three people have died and at least 44 others have sustained burn injuries in a fire incident in capital Kabul.

Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed that three civilians have died in the incident.

He said at least 44 others have sustained injuries and burns in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospitals.

According to Mayar, at least six people have been admitted to to the hospital with major burns and three people have died due to severe burns.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Thursday night in Abdulhaq square of the city after an LPG station caught fire and swept through a residential building located in the proximity of the incident.

The main cause of the incident has not been ascertained so far but the security officials are saying that an investigation is underway in this regard.