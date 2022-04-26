3 foreigners among four killed in KU blast: AIG

KARACHI (APP): Karachi Police Chief AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said three foreigners and a Pakistani national were killed in a van blast here at the Karachi University.

Talking to the media after visiting the blast site, Ghulam Nabi Memon said police technical teams were working to determine the nature of blast. video footages were also being examined for the purpose.

The additional inspector of police (AIG) said four persons were also injured in the blast, who were shifted to a hospital, while the bodies were moved to the Chippa Mortuary.

He said it was tragic that the blast occurred in a van carrying university teachers.

To a question, he said a private security guard, a foreigner and Rangers personnel were among the injured.

According to In-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar Khattab the van blast at Karachi University was a suicide attack which claimed lives of four persons.

The suicide bomber was a woman and a banned organization had also claimed responsibility of the attack, he said talking to the media.

Raja Umar Khattab said ball bearings were used in the explosives, which were in a hand bag carried by the bomber.

He said it could not be termed a security breach as large number of students came to varsity and the bags of all of them could not be checked.

