3 including 2 brothers shot dead in Pasrur

F.P. Report

PASRUR : Three including two brothers were shot dead in Pasrur district.

According to the police, three were shot dead by unknown people out of whom two are real brothers.

The victims have been identified as 35-year old Akmal Shehzah Umar, 32-year old Imran Umar and 42-year old Mohammad Javed.

The dead bodies have been shifted to civil hospital of Pasrur.

The incident took place early in the morning, investigations are underway and the incident seems like personal enmity, said the local police.

