3 killed, 19 injured in Paktia, Baghlan accidents

PUL-I-KHUMRI/GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Three people were killed and 19 others, including women and children, were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Paktia and Baghlan provinces last night, officials said on Friday.

Baghlan police headquarters in a statement said a 580-passenger vehicle skidded off the road and overturned near Malkhan Bridge in North Salang area in Jinjan district on Thursday evening, leaving 19 people, including women and children, injured.

It said the injured including four women and three children were taken to Pul-i-Khumri provincial hospital by local residents and police.

Elsewhere, Paktia police spokesman Munib Zadran said that three people, including a woman, died in a traffic accident on the Khost-Gardez highway in Zaghni area in the third security district of Gardez city, the provincial capital, at 11:30 pm last night.

Both accidents were blamed on carelessness of the drivers.