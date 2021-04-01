3 killed as AAF chopper crashes in Helmand

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Two police members and an Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter of the Afghan Air Force has crashed in southern Helmand province last night, the Ministry of Defense said Thursday.

The provincial council chairman Attaullah Afghan said the accident occurred after the helicopter took off from Greshk district and crash-landed in Nahr-i-Saraj due to technical problems. In Kabul, the Ministry of Defence confirmed the Afghan Air Force Black Hawk crashed and said two policemen and an ANA soldier were killed in the incident. “…we have learned two National Police members and one ANA service members martyred in the incident. We pray for the families of these brave martyrs and wish heaven upon their souls.

The Ministry of Defense is investigating the cause of the incident,” the ministry tweeted. The Taliban, meanwhile, claimed shooting down the AAF Black Hawk leaving four dead. The rebel movement said the helicopter was preparing to conduct an airstrike.