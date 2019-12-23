3 killed in Laghman bomb blast

KABUL (AT News): At least three civilians were killed and seven wounded in a bomb blast early Monday in eastern Laghman province, according to a local official.

A bomb went off at a funeral ceremony of a tribal chieftain in Dawlat Shah district, said a provincial spokesperson.

Asadullah Dawlatzai said a mine exploded during the funeral and killed three mourners who were in the ritual.

No group or individual including the Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Laghman is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.