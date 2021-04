F.P. Report

KARACHI: A three-member UAE Royal Family delegation led by Sheikh Bakheet Bin Ateeq Al Romaithi of the Royal Family of United Arab Emirates arrived at Ali House on Monday night .

The delegation was warmly received by Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. On the occasion, matter of mutual interest were discussed on. Syed Muhammad Ali Shah and Syed Akbar Nasir Shah were also present on in the meeting.