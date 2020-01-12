3 police killed in Helmand
/ January 12, 2020
HELMAND (TOLO News): At least three policemen were killed in an IED blast on Saturday evening In Helmand province, the governor’s media office said Sunday.
In a statement released by the governor’s media office, the incident occurred in PD1 of the capital, Lashkargah city.
When policemen returned from a patrol, the IED placed close to the checkpoint went off.
No details were provided regarding wounded soldiers.
No group has yet claimed responsibility.