3 security force men killed in Ghazni clashes

Monitoring Desk

GHAZANI: At least three security forces were killed and six were wounded in a Taliban attack in Ghazni province on late Sunday night, said Wahidullah Jumazada, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The attack happened in Deh Yak district of the province after the Taliban attacked the security forces, Jumazada said, adding that “the car bomb was detonated close to district governor’s compound.”

“The Taliban have also taken casualties but there is no exact information yet,” he said.

The Taliban has not commented on the attack. (TOLOnews)